Year-over-year home values in Washington continue to trend upward, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are trailing the national rate-of-growth average, according to new data.
According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the typical home value in the U.S. in May was $251,598, up 4.3 percent year over year. While the Washington region’s value of $442,151 is higher than the national average, its year-over-year rate of growth (3.3 percent) is lagging.
That probably is not a great surprise to those who watch the market closely. The Washington region’s growth rate trailed the national average in the boom preceding the 2008-09 economic meltdown, but its decline in the wake of the financial crisis was less than the nation as a whole. As prices nationally have risen again, the D.C. region has showed a lower growth-rate trajectory.
The Zillow data suggest that the national real-estate market, and many metro-area markets, continue to stay the course despite the pandemic. But there is some slowing, and the potential exists for values to fall in some areas during the second half of the year.
The most recent forecast from Zillow’s economic-research team shows an expected 1.8-percent drop in prices through October from the highs in February, with a slow recovery by mid-spring in 2021.
For now, however, the market has persevered.
“Home buyers returned to the market earlier than might have been expected given the state of the economy, finding a market starved for inventory because of seller uncertainty,” said Skylar Olsen, senior principal economist at Zillow. “This improved demand has supported home prices, and appears to have given sellers a confidence boost as new listings have slowly picked up.”
Home values fell outright from April to May in five major metros: San Francisco, San Jose, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Sacramento. And in a majority of the rest, growth continued but the rate of growth slowed.
It’s likely buyer demand will soften in the coming months as the wave of pre-existing demand from before the pandemic dries up, especially if unemployment remains high, Zillow noted.
Listings grew 1.5 percent from April to May, a positive sign but well below what typically occurs in springtime (inventory was up 4.5 percent from April to May last year).
