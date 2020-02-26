The Washington region has now seen 40 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in home values, with January’s median sales price the highest for that month in a decade, according to new figures.
The median sales price of properties that went to closing across Washington and its inner core stood at $444,000 in January, up 5.7 percent from November 2018, according to data reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Sales also were up, rising 8 percent from a year before to stand at 2,964 – the fifth month in a row for year-over-year increases – while total market volume for the month rose a hearty 19.4 percent to $1.7 billion to kick off the year.
(Figures represent sales data from the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
For January, prices were up in the District of Columbia, Fairfax County, the city of Alexandria, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, but down in Arlington and Falls Church.
That said, the overall gain was relatively healthy in two of the three legs of the market:
• The median sales price of single-family homes grew 1.5 percent to $530,000.
• The median sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses, was down 0.7 percent to $425,450.
• The median sales price of condominiums rose 8.3 percent to $330,200.
Year-over-year sales were up in the Maryland jurisdictions and District of Columbia as well as the city of Fairfax, but down in Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax County. Overall sales were up in all housing categories, rising 10.3 percent for single-family homes, 12.3 percent for townhomes and 1.6 percent for condominiums.
The sales total was about on par with the five-year average for January (2,880) and well above the 10-year average of 2,665. The best January, post-recession, came in 2017, when 3,014 homes went to closing in January.
Inventory remains tight, with the 5,385 properties on the market down 14.8 percent from a year before and off by 60 percent from the peak in January 2011. Inventory in the single-family market is the lowest in 10 years.
Homes that went to closing in January garnered 97.7 percent of originally listing price, a bit up from a year before but slightly below more recent months, in part due to the traditional slowness of the January homes market.
Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County all saw average sales prices of more than 98 percent of original listing price, leading the jurisdictional pack.
A typical home that went to closing across the region during the month spent a 26 days between listing and ratified sales contract – brisk by standards for the month. Over the past decade, the average length of time on the market for homes that sold in January was 38.
Arlington and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church saw the speediest pace for the month, with median days on the market between 10 and 13. The highest was found in Montgomery County, at 34.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
