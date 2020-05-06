The 2020 Northern Virginia Housing Expo, originally slated to be held in Sterling in April, is transitioning to online programming due to the current public-health pandemic.
“The ‘virtual’ experience, geared to first-time home buyers and renters, will replicate the three key aspects of the housing expo: a virtual exhibit hall with dozens of exhibitors, free workshops for first-time buyers and renters, and personal financial counseling session with a local nonprofit,” organizers said.
Expo visitors will also be able to schedule virtual one-on-one financial counseling sessions online throughout the month of June with Britepaths, a Fairfax County non-profit organization. Programming also will include a weekly series of free workshops airing Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as live webinars and at 2 and 4 p.m. as Facebook events throughout June.
The entire workshop schedule will be available at www.novahousingexpo.org by July 1.
The annual expo, now in its 19th year, is produced by a cooperative effort of representatives from the counties of Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Fairfax; the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church; and the Virginia Housing Development Authority. A host of sponsors help to defray costs so it can be offered free to the public.
