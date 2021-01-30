[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-value growth continued its meteoric rise in December, as towering demand for homes carried on into winter, according to Zillow’s latest Real Estate Market Report, with the growth rate in the D.C. area slightly trailing the national figure.
The value of a typical home in the U.S. climbed to $266,104, up 8.4 percent from a year ago – the highest annual increase since January 2014 – according to the Zillow analysis.
In the D.C. region, the home value of 471,888 in 2020 was up 7.8 percent from 2019.
Home-value growth over the last quarter of 2020 nationwide was 3.2 percent, the most robust quarter-to-quarter growth since the index began in 1996.
“The housing market ended 2020 with an exclamation point, as home values rose sharply near the end of the year at their fastest quarterly rate on record,” said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. “Although prices are skyrocketing, record-low mortgage rates keep bringing buyers to the table by keeping monthly payments in reach.”
Phoenix led all major metros in yearly home-value growth, up 15.3 percent compared to last December. Rounding out the top five were San Jose (15.2 percent), Salt Lake City (13.2 percent), Seattle (13 percent) and Austin (12.9 percent).
