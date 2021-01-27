[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) Remodeling Market Index (RMI) for the fourth quarter of 2020 posted a reading of 79 on a 0-to-100 scale, a signal of residential remodelers’ strong confidence in their markets for projects of all sizes.
“The remodeling market was consistently strong throughout 2020, as homeowners had more time on their hands to improve their homes and add space and efficiency,” said NAHB Remodelers Chair Tom Ashley, Jr., a remodeler from Denham Springs, La.
“However, activity slowed a bit at the end of the year as a result of the rising COVID cases and an increase in economic insecurity,” Ashley said in a statement.
The RMI survey asks remodelers to rate five components of the remodeling market as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” Each question is measured on a scale from 0 to 100, where an index number above 50 indicates that a higher share view conditions as good than poor.
In the fourth quarter, all components and subcomponents of the RMI were 71 or above.
The Current Conditions Index averaged 85, with large remodeling projects ($50,000 or more) yielding a reading of 78, moderately-sized remodeling projects (at least $20,000 but less than $50,000) at 88 and small remodeling projects (under $20,000) with a reading of 89. These readings indicate remodeling activity is strong across projects of all sizes.
The Future Indicators Index averaged 72, with the rate at which leads and inquiries are coming in at 71 and the backlog of remodeling jobs at 73.
“The fourth-quarter RMI reading of 79 still signals ongoing growth for remodelers into 2021,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.
The RMI was redesigned in 2020 to ease respondent burden and improve its ability to interpret and track industry trends. As a result, readings cannot be compared quarter to quarter at present.
To track quarterly trends, the redesigned RMI survey asks remodelers to compare market conditions to three months earlier, using a “better”/“about the same”/“worse” scale.
In the fourth quarter, 68 percent indicated conditions were the same as in the third quarter, 21 percent said “better” and 11 percent “worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.