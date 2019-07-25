U.S. rental-housing costs continue their growth streak, accelerating for the ninth straight month, according to the June Zillow Real Estate Market Report.
The median U.S. rent rose 3 percent on an annual basis to $1,483, with Las Vegas (up 10 percent), Phoenix (8.4 percent) and Orlando (7.4 percent) seeing the largest year-over-year growth.
Rents are up year-over-year in 49 of the nation’s top 50 markets, with Milwaukee as the only exception.
Nationally, rent growth has not been this strong since 2016 when pressure in the rental market spurred record numbers of multi-family construction permits.
“As much as record numbers of new apartments led many to believe that rental markets might have become oversaturated with new supply, the reality is that demographics and general economic health continue to keep the pressure on,” said Zillow director of economic Research Skylar Olsen.
“Yes, we saw rents fall in 2018, but that was driven by the concentration of supply in urban areas and large buildings at higher end price points competing against each other,” Olsen said. “What the rental market still craves are affordable units spread across the landscape.”
The typical U.S. home is worth $227,700, up slightly from May after month-over-month values dropped for the first time in seven years this spring. That’s a stronger confirmation that housing markets are stabilizing as opposed to on the brink of an imminent downturn. Annually, home values grew 5.2 percent, down from 7.6 percent a year earlier.
Salt Lake City (up 9.3 percent from June 2018), Indianapolis (8.8 percent) and Charlotte (7.7 percent) saw the strongest annual home value growth, as notable West Coast markets flatlined, with Los Angeles (up 0.9 percent), Seattle (0.4 percent) and San Francisco (unchanged) seeing minimal to no home-value growth compared to last year.
San Jose, which last year saw a nation-leading annual growth rate of 23.4 percent, was the only market to see annual home values fall – by 8.2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.