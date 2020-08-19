Baltimore and Richmond stand to gain if the D.C. region sees a drop in renters, according to a new data.
That finding comes from Apartment List, which recently published its quarterly renter-migration report, shedding new light on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted moving trends.
The report analyzed proprietary data from millions of user searches spanning April through early August to determine where Americans are looking to make their next move.
“Compared to this time last year, we are seeing notable shifts in search activity, likely due to the pandemic and its impact on the economy,” the firm said. “While some of the hottest markets have seen a dropoff in out-of-metro interest, other metros are seeing activity pick up.”
Key takeaways from the report:
• 32.6 percent of those looking for a place to live in Washington are searching from outside the area, compared to 33.9 percent at this time last year, a decline (albeit a modest one) that potentially shows a shift of interest away from the local area as a preferred venue.
• 25.4 percent of apartment hunters currently living in Washington are looking to move elsewhere, compared to 23.5 percent last year, suggesting that some current residents are considering an exodus.
Renters anticipating moving out of Washington are most often eyeing Baltimore (21 percent of all outbound searches). New York City and Richmond are nearly tied behind Baltimore, at just under 7 percent.
The figures may have as much, or more, to do with the current economic situation as from public-health issues or concerns about ongoing civil unrest. Baltimore and Richmond may benefit from their status as “peripheral” markets, close enough to Washington for workers (particularly those spending many workdays at home) but less expensive.
In the third-quarter report, 37 of the nation’s top 50 markets saw year-over-year declines in inbound searches, suggesting the public may be slightly disinclined to move to a bigger, more expensive city.
Among the metro areas biggest hit was San Francisco, which, while still riding high in national terms, saw a significant drop-down in interest from those outside the area.
Despite declines in average rents over the past few months, San Francisco remains the priciest market for renters in the country.
Renters in New York City are most often looking at Miami as an escape valve (5.9 percent of all searches), with Los Angeles (5.6 percent) and Washington (5.4 percent) right behind.
For full details from the report, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3hcP6n4.
