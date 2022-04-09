The data center industry provided $126 billion in capital investment and supported more than 28,000 jobs across Virginia in 2021, according to a new regional report.
The Northern Virginia Technology Council recently released its biennial report on the economic impact of data centers, showing the exponential and continued growth of the industry in the region.
Northern Virginia is by far the largest data center market in the world, nearly double the second largest market, in London. The industry is bigger in the area than the next five largest markets in the U.S. combined, the report says.
Vinay Nagpal, chairman of NVTC’s Data Center Cloud Community of Interest committee, said the industry’s growth in Northern Virginia is continuing at an “astronomical pace.”
Loudoun County continues to dominate the market regionally, with $424.7 million in local tax revenue in 2020, compared to a cost of $32.3 million in demand for county services.
Prince William County is second in the region, with $64.2 million in tax revenue compared to $4.8 million in demand for local service.
“They’re both growing strong with great prospects to keep growing strong,” said Stan Blackwell, a board member of NVTC’s Data Center Cloud Community of Interest committee.
Fletcher Magnum, CEO of Magnum Economics, said that Prince William County data centers generate $13.50 in local tax revenue for every dollar they cost in local services.
Across the state, the industry produces more than $1 billion in local tax revenue plus $174.2 million in state taxes.
Magnum said the annual growth rate of the industry in Northern Virginia was 15% from 2014 to 2021. The next closest market is Dallas-Fort Worth at 10%.
The report says the industry supported 5,550 direct jobs in 2021. Factoring in indirect jobs created throughout the supply chain, the industry supported 28,550 jobs. Adding in construction jobs puts the total at 45,460.
“For every job within a data center, data center activity supports 4.1 jobs throughout the economy,” Magnum said. “Data centers in one region of the state support jobs in other regions of the state.”
In 2021, Northern Virginia data centers supported an estimated 2,300 supply chain jobs throughout the state.
In Prince William, residents have pushed back on the industry as it has expanded outside of designated areas.
Nagpal said development is struggling to keep up with demand for more data centers and cloud storage.
Last year, the industry’s total capital investment across the state was $126 billion. If that investment was represented as a single company, it would rank No. 22 on the Forbes 500 list between Ford and General Motors.
“Everyone understands how large a data center market Northern Virginia is,” Magnum said. “But I don’t think people understand just how large it is.”
(3) comments
How many deteriorated strip shopping plazas along Route 1 that could be replaced by data centers? Why does the infill always have to be taken farther and farther out into rural areas? What will our grandchildren do for food in 2072 when the U.S. population is 500 million?
And how much will it be after PWC is completely paved over, so we can be the electron farm of the world?
If you don’t like it, TAKE UR BUTT TO SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.