Revamp of residential-parking program still a work in progress

With a combination of grim determination leavened by a modest degree of optimism that consensus can be found, Arlington officials continue to wade through the issues involved in modernizing the government’s residential-parking program.
County Board members on Nov. 19 received an update on staff efforts to reconfigure the current system, but any formal decisions remain months in the future.
The next step is to “go back and engage the public with a starker contrast” among various options, said Stephen Crim, the county staffer with the unenviable task of wrangling varied community beliefs into some semblance of consensus.
County Board member Katie Cristol suggested that getting everyone on the same page probably would prove impossible. She termed the residential-parking matter a “sticky” issue where “there is no community consensus.”
The residential-parking program has been in place, in varying forms and in various parts of the county, for more than 45 years, designed to prevent residential streets from being filled to overflowing with commuters and others who did not live there.
But the program always has created tensions within and between communities. Two years ago, county officials imposed a moratorium on any new districts until they could sort out a more modern approach.
Unlike similar County Board briefings on the topic held in 2017 and 2018, the Nov. 19 discussion seemed to move the ball forward toward an eventual conclusion.
“This is something the community can really chew on,” said County Board Vice Chairman Libby Garvey, praising staff for developing “very clear” principles to guide further refinement.
Still, there is no guarantee of success, Garvey seemed to suggest. “It is very complex, very confusing,” she said of the residential-parking program and the passions it arouses.
The latest proposal mulls capping the total number of permits issued in specific neighborhoods based on overall parking availability there, which Crim said was an effort at a compromise to address friction when single-family neighborhoods abut condominiums and apartment buildings, creating discord over who is most deserving of having spaces.
That’s not the only split; residents in a county-government survey offered mixed views on whether the revamped parking program should focus on flexibility or enforcement.
While enforcement trailed in that survey – 41 percent want the main emphasis there, 52 percent prefer a focus on flexibility – there is community concern being voiced about those who skirt the rules.
“Residents report they hear of people selling passes or photocopying passes,” Crim said.
“It is very hard for us to enforce,” he said, but later acknowledged that “the program’s design itself can either improve or hinder enforcement.”
County officials also aim to maximize the efficiency of parking availability through proposals like potentially installing parking meters in some areas while allowing those with permits for the neighborhood to park at them without paying. (But staff was quick to say this likely would be a non-starter in high-traffic areas, such as along Wilson and Clarendon boulevards.)
Staff also has announced the desire to have the program pay for itself. Currently, only 75 percent of the cost of administering the residential-parking program is covered by fees charged to those in such districts; the rest is subsidized by taxpayers.
Where does the planning process go from here? County officials are proposing the establishment of what amounts to a pop-up community task force, comprised of those with varied opinions on the matter, to dissect the staff proposal. But its work will have to be brisk, as the timetable aims to have a final report in hands of County Board members by spring. Full implementation of any changes wouldn’t come until 2021.
While participation on the task force could leave many out of the formal review process, County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said all voices will be heard.
“There will be substantial community engagement,” he said.
Parking restrictions in residential neighborhoods were first imposed in Aurora Highlands in 1973, a response to commuters using single-family neighborhoods there as daytime parking lots. The program, which last had an extensive review in 2003-05, has expanded to dozens of different zones across the county, mostly in areas where neighborhoods face commercial or retail areas.
Neighborhoods – or parts of neighborhoods – have to petition the county government for such parking zones. The 2017 moratorium stopped action on 16 petitions that had been in the pipeline.
County transportation officials long have viewed their goal as having between 60 and 85 percent of available on-street parking filled at any given time. Under existing rules, petitioners have to prove that at least 75 percent of spaces are taken up, and that more than 25 percent of them are occupied by vehicles from outside the neighborhood, in order to get a permit district approved.
