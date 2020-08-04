Sales of newly built single-family homes rose to their highest level since the 2008-09 recession in June, according to new data.
June’s sales rate, reported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, is up nearly 7 percent from a year before.
“These numbers are in line with what we are hearing from builders,” said Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder from Tampa. “Builders are moving to ramp up production to meet growing demand.”
Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new-home sales were up in all four regions: 22 percent in the Northeast, 12.6 percent in the Midwest, 0.2 percent in the South and 3.1 percent in the West.
“Along with rising builder sentiment, we are seeing increasing consumer demand in the suburbs, exurbs and rural areas,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “At the same time, builders are dealing with supply-side concerns such as rising material costs, particularly lumber, which surpassed its 2018 price peak this week. Nonetheless, low inventory levels point to construction gains ahead.”
A “new-home sale” occurs when a sales contract is signed or a deposit is accepted. The home can be in any stage of construction: not yet started, under construction or completed. In addition to adjusting for seasonal effects, the June reading of 776,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
Inventory fell to a 4.7-months’ supply, with 307,000 new single-family homes for sale, 7 percent lower than June 2019. The current months’ supply is the lowest since 2016. Of the inventory total, just 69,000 are completed, ready to occupy.
The median sales price was $329,200, up from $311,800 a year before.
