Sales of newly built single-family homes increased 1.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 719,000 units in November – a sign that new-home sales are on an upward path and marking is the fourth consecutive month that sales topped 700,000.
“Fueled by the limited number of resales available for purchase, low interest rates and low unemployment, new-home sales are finishing the year strong,” said Greg Ugalde, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, and a home builder and developer from Torrington, Conn.
“With almost all the 2019 data in, the housing rebound continued through second half of the year,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “New-home sales are running 10 percent higher than in 2018, and high levels of builder confidence point to production gains going into 2020.”
For reporting purposes, “new-home sale” occurs when a sales contract is signed or a deposit is accepted. The home can be in any stage of construction: not yet started, under construction or completed.
In addition to adjusting for seasonal effects, the November reading of 719,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
The median sales price was $330,800. The median price of a new-home sale a year earlier was $308,500.
Regionally, and on a year-to-date basis, new-home sales are 14.5-percent higher in the South and 12-percent higher in the West. Sales are down 10.4 percent in the Northeast and 7.6 percent in the Midwest.
Inventory has been trending lower over the course of 2019 and now stands at a healthy 5.4 months’ supply, with 323,000 new single-family homes for sale.
Figures were reported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.