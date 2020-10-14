Having stalled over the spring for somewhat obvious reasons, the summertime real-estate rebound across the region continued in September, with median sales prices hitting an all-time high for the month and year-over-year sales up nearly 40 percent.
And as a result, the metro area’s home sales might close out 2020 doing something that would have been seen as a crackpot idea a few months ago – equalling or exceeding 2019’s sales figures.
A total of 5,455 properties went to closing last month – up 37.3 percent from a year before – according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS, on Oct. 12.
(Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
“The significant momentum from the summer continued into the fall in the D.C.-metro market,” said Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications Officer at Bright MLS. “Homes also continued to sell at their fastest pace ever, as the number of listings coming off the market in 10 days or less more than doubled.”
Transactions were up in every jurisdiction in the reporting area, with all but the city of Fairfax seeing double-digit growth and five areas (the District of Columbia, Alexandria, Arlington and Montgomery County) posting increases of 40 percent or more.
The regionwide median sales price of $512,000 was up 18.8 percent from $431,000 a year before – a record year-over-year increase of $81,000 – with prices rising in all jurisdictions and by double digits in all but Alexandria and Falls Church.
Prices rose in all three segments of the market:
• The median sales price of attached homes rose from $531,900 in September 2019 to $649,700 in September 2020.
• The median sales price of townhouses rose from $426,000 to $491,300.
• The median sales price of condominiums rose from $317,100 to $359,100.
The $512,000 figure compares to a median sales price of $338,000 in September 2011, marking a 51-percent jump over the ensuing decade.
In the early summer, as the region was beginning to wrap its head around the future after being batted around by COVID all spring, owners of high-priced homes in particular seemed skittish about listing their properties, while prospective buyers in those upper echelons of the market also were somewhat on the reluctant side.
But that has dissipated: The 626 million-dollar-and-up sales represent an increase of 90 percent from the 330 such sales in September 2019. Sales in the $800,000-to-$999,999 segment rose an even more whopping 122 percent.
And buyers weren’t haggling – for the month, the median sales price represented exactly 100 percent of original listing price, the first time that has happened in a September since the boom that preceded the 2008-09 recession.
The housing juggernaut also moved quickly, with the median number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract standing at a brisk-as-iced-tea seven, down from 16 day a year before (and compared to 43 days back in September 2011, when the market was still wriggling out of recession).
The seeming non-stop spiral in home prices has been encouraging property owners to test the market; the number of new listings during September across the region stood at 7,398, up 9.4 percent. Arlington saw a year-over-year increase of more than 50 percent, while Falls Church posted an increase of 43 percent.
Where is the market headed? Things still look solid, as the number of new pending sales were in positive territory in most jurisdictions, while the total number of pending sales (7,390) was well above the 6,625 last September.
With three-quarters of the year now in the history books, the regional market still has a little bit of work to do in order to match 2019’s sales figures. The January-to-September mark of 41,032 home sales is down 2.8 percent, with declines reported in each jurisdiction.
But the September market helped cut into what, for the first eight months of 2019, had been a 6.9-percent dip in sales.
For more, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
