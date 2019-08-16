Homes that sold in Alexandria during the first seven months of the year garnered the highest percentage of sales price compared to original listing price, with Arlington and Falls Church not far behind.
Homes that went to closing in Alexandria from Jan. 1 to July 31 picked up 99.97 percent of listing price, according to data from MarketStats by Showing Time. That’s up from 98.21 percent during the same period a year before.
Among other local jurisdictions:
• Arlington homes garnered 99.83 percent of listing price, up from 98.43 percent a year before.
• Falls Church homes saw sales prices average 99.61 percent of listing prices, up from 99.1 percent during the same seven-month period a year before.
• Loudoun County homes went to closing at an average 99.16 percent of listing price, up from 98.46 percent, while Fairfax County was right behind at 96.15 percent, up from 98.6 percent.
• Prince William County saw sales prices average 98.83 percent, up from 98.78 percent a year before.
In the Washington metropolitan area outside Northern Virginia, the percentage of sales price to listing price stayed relatively stable, with the District of Columbia down slightly to 98.82 percent and Prince George’s County (98.23 percent) and Montgomery County (98.19 percent) more or less unchanged from a year before.
In July, three localities – Alexandria, Arlington and Manassas City – saw average sales prices rise to more than 100 percent of listing prices.
