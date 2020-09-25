The six-months-and-counting roller coaster ride that has impacted virtually every facet of daily life in Virginia hasn’t left untouched the commonwealth’s real-estate community.
“The landscape of our business has changed – week to week,” said Kemper Funkhouser, current chairman of the Virginia Realtors trade organization, speaking at a Sept. 26 legislative meeting of the organization.
That said, “the business of our association did not stop – we’ve probably done more work than we have in the past. We’ve really shown value to our members,” Funkhouser said.
Despite the immediate impact of the COVID pandemic and subsequent government mandated shutdowns, the real-estate market pulled out of a brief tailspin and has defied expectations with a solid summer rebound.
“Residential housing is booming,” said Deborah Baisden, a regional vice president of the National Association of Realtors, who spoke at the event (held, like most other meetings these days, “virtually” due to the pandemic).
The Virginia real-estate market started surging back to life in June, fueled by pent-up demand. Coupled with an inventory shortage that was baked in even before the pandemic, that burst of home-buying has pushed median home prices statewide to $332,000 in July, up 7.4 percent from a year before. Median prices were up in all corridors of the commonwealth that month, ranging from $130,000 in Southside Virginia to $513,677 in Northern Virginia.
“With great challenges we see great opportunities,” said Funkhouser, a Realtor from the Shenandoah Valley. “Our members are more engaged.”
The organization has worked throughout the year to build partnerships in efforts to support, and at times oppose, legislation emanating from the new Democratic majority in Richmond. In addition, the trade group is implementing its new strategic plan, adopted in the summer of 2019.
The plan is “so critically important,” said Virginia Realtors’ CEO Terrie Suit, because it allows staff to take a long-term approach to meeting the needs of members.
“In the old days . . . year to year, those goals would change,” Suit said.
