Homeowners who had been sitting on the sidelines during the peak of the COVID pandemic are increasingly putting their properties up for sale across the Washington region, and the market is responding with more sales and higher median sales prices.
A total of 5,494 properties went to closing across the region in August – up 12 percent from a year before and the best showing for an August in the post-recession period – according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS, on Sept. 11.
(Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
Sales were up in every jurisdiction except the city of Falls Church, with year-over-year increases ranging from 6.4 percent (Montgomery County) to 34.2 percent (Alexandria).
The sales boost, in part, is a residual impact of the pent-up demand due to much of the spring home-buying season lost to COVID. Sales were exceptionally strong in July, and only pulled back slightly in August.
The median sales price of all properties that went to closing for the month was $515,000, the highest ever for an August in the region and an increase of 10.8 percent from a year before. Year-over-year prices were up in every jurisdiction except Falls Church, with the increases ranging from 2 percent (Montgomery County) to 23.6 percent (Alexandria). Homes that sold during the month spent a very brisk average of seven days between listing and ratified sales contract.
New listings coming onto the market in August totaled 5,657, up nearly 19 percent from a year before but down somewhat from July. But even with the recent summertime boost, prospective purchasers have nearly one-quarter fewer homes to consider than they did a year before.
Where is the market headed? Based on new pending sales for August, the direction is still positive.
For the first eight months of the year, closed sales across the region were down 6.9 percent to 35,370 – blame COVID for that – with declines reported in every jurisdiction. But the median sales price of $499,000 was up 8.5 percent, with every localities in the region seeing an increase except Falls Church.
