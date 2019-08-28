Entry-level teachers will need to spend more than half of their salaries on the typical rent in 19 of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas this school year, according to a new Zillow analysis.
Nationally, it would take 46.8 percent of a typical starting teacher’s salary to pay the median rent. This improves to 35.6 percent for a mid-career teacher – still above the generally accepted 30-percent threshold for housing costs to be considered affordable – and 26.6 percent for the highest-paid teachers.
Starting teachers literally cannot afford the typical home or rental in San Francisco or San Jose – median payments are greater than 100 percent of a starting teacher’s salary in both metros.
Finding a roommate or moving back in with parents may be the only option for these teachers.
But it is not only the most expensive markets where teachers are cost burdened. New teachers spend greater than half of their income on market rate rent in some broadly affordable metros like Salt Lake City, Minneapolis and Raleigh.
Of the 50 largest metro areas, only Pittsburgh offers affordable rent for starting teachers. And even the highest-paid teachers would find the typical rental affordable in just over half of large metros.
“Most acknowledge that building more homes is required to address the root cause of eroding housing affordability. Without that new influx to take the pressure off rent and aggressive home value growth, it’s the public servants, like teachers, fire fighters, and nurses – the professions that keep us safe, our kids smart, and our families healthy – that often feel the pinch most,” said Skylar Olsen, Zillow’s director of economic research.
Teachers who own a home are in a better position, due in part to the benefit of low mortgage interest rates and decades-long terms that lock in payments even as home prices rise.
Starting-level teachers pay 26.6 percent of their income for the typical mortgage payment nationally and spend less than 30 percent of their income in 31 of the 50 largest metros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.