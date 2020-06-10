Nearly two-thirds of those responding – 65 percent – who attended real-estate open houses within the last year would do so now without hesitation, according to survey data released by the National Association of Realtors.
The series of surveys, which explored how home buyers and sellers want to safely handle home-sales transactions during the coronavirus pandemic, were conducted by the research firm Engagious for NAR in observance of National Homeownership Month.
“The real estate industry – and our country – has endured some very challenging times for several months, but we’re seeing signs of progress and we are earnestly hoping the worst is behind us,” said NAR president Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co. in San Francisco,.
The series of biweekly national surveys collected information on consumer attitudes about working with real-estate professionals during the pandemic.
Several survey highlights include:
• Approximately half of buyers (47 percent) and sellers (53 percent) said that during the current pandemic, relying upon a real-estate professional when searching for or selling a home is much more important than before.
• A majority of buyers (54 percent) and sellers (62 percent) said that particularly during the pandemic, a real-estate agent’s guidance is especially valued.
• Almost 6 in 10 buyers and sellers – 59 percent and 58 percent, respectively – believed that buying and selling real estate is an essential service.
• About half of buyers – 51 percent – said an agent can help buyers glean more valuable information from online listings than buyers could uncover on their own.
• More than half of buyers – 56 percent – believed an agent can save a buyer the time and stress of weeding through online listings.
More information on the survey can be found at https://nar.realtor.
