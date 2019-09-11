Four out of five American households believe the nation is suffering a housing-affordability crisis, and at least 75 percent report this is a problem at the state and local level as well, according to a new nationwide survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
More than 19,800 adults were surveyed in August to assess the public’s attitude on whether a lack of affordable housing is a problem in their neighborhoods, cities, states and nationwide. The poll cuts across partisan, regional, demographic and socio-economic lines.
Among its key findings:
• 80 percent of all respondents believe that a lack of affordable housing is a problem in the U.S.
• 78 percent believe this is an issue in their state.
• 75 percent cite housing affordability as a concern in their city, and 76 percent say it is an issue in their county.
A similar poll conducted in late November reveals that the housing-affordability situation is worsening. Nationwide, 73 percent of respondents reported at the end of last year that a lack of affordable housing is a problem, 68 percent said this is an issue in their state and 54 percent cited housing affordability as a concern in their neighborhood.
The poll is also consistent with the latest findings from NAHB’s Housing Trends Report for the second quarter of 2019, which finds that 80 percent of buyers say they can afford to purchase fewer than half of the homes available in their local markets.
When asked which of the two major political parties is more likely to take action to reduce the cost of housing in the United States, respondents gave the edge to the Democratic Party (36 percent) over the Republican Party (21 percent). Another 24 percent said neither party, and 18 percent said they didn’t know or weren’t sure.
This national survey of 19,801 adults was conducted Aug. 9-24, 2019 by the polling firm Morning Consult. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percent.
