Leawood, Kan., is the top of the ranking in a new Wallethub survey of the nation’s top small cities.
The analytics firm compared more than 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 42 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita, to come up with its list.
Also in the top 10 were Brentwood, Tenn.; Sammamish, Wash.; Melrose, Mass.; Carmel, Ind.; Lexington, Mass.; Milton, Mass.; Brookfield, Wisc.; Fair Lawn, N.J.; and Cedar Park, Texas.
(Leesburg was the only community from Virginia to crack the top 20, coming in at number 12. Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Manassas each were ranked in the top 20th percentile, among the best 240 communities.)
On the other side of the coin, Bessemer, Ala.; Pine Bluff, Ark.; and West Memphis, Ark. ranked at the bottom of the list. And if you are looking for the community in the exact middle, consider heading to South Pasadena, Calif.
Some of the tidbits turned up by the data:
• The Villages, Fla., had the highest rate of home-ownership among all surveyed communities.
• Southlake, Texas, had the lowest overall housing costs.
• Bergenfield, N.J., had the lowest crime rate.
• Communities with the most restaurants per capita included Miami Beach and Sarasota in Florida; Myrtle Beach and Greenville in South Carolina; and Marietta and Lawrenceville in Georgia.
• Los Altos, Calif., has the highest median annual household income, $208,309, which is 10.1 times higher than in East St. Louis, Ill., the city with the lowest at $20,659.
• Castle Rock and Parker, two communities in Colorado, have the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 8.29 percent each, which is 4.2 times lower than in Eagle Pass, Texas, the city with the highest at 34.91 percent.
A link to all the data, plus analysis from academics on what makes a place nice to live in, can be found at https://bit.ly/34aIsXj.
