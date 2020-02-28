To get the most money when selling your home, the best time to list it for sale is typically the first half of May, a Zillow analysis shows. But those in the Washington region may want to wait a week or two in order to maximize their sales price.
Spring is commonly known as the beginning to home-buying season, when the weather starts to turn for the better and home shoppers return to the market in droves. Early signs for 2020 suggest inventory will be historically tight and we could see the most competitive home-shopping season in years. While bidding wars could be the norm in many markets this year, savvy sellers may be able to maximize their returns by listing their home at the right time.
Early May is the best time to list in 17 of the 35 largest metros in the U.S. But there are some differences across the country, which could be impacted by local market dynamics or even the weather – buyers don’t want to drive to showings or open houses through the snow, if they can avoid it.
The earliest is in San Diego, where the second half of March is typically the best time to list. The latest is in Cincinnati, where sellers see the greatest premium when listing their home in the first half of July.
The typical premiums when listing during these windows are greatest in San Jose, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle. Homes in San Jose listed in late April bring a 2.1-percent premium, or $24,400 on a typical home there. The typical premium sellers in the Twin Cities that list in the suggested early May window can earn is 2 percent, or $5,700 on the median home there, while those in Seattle that list at the same time typically earn a 1.8-percent premium, or $9,500.
In the Washington area, the analysis found that listing in the second half of May was the sweet spot, with homes garnering a premium of $4,400.
If selling quickly is your top concern, then listing your home in late April is the way to go when selling, although the Washington area again comes in a few weeks later, with late April seen as best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.