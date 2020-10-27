The average resident of the Washington metropolitan area has about 5 percent more space to stretch out in at home than the typical American, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Homes in the Washington area offer an average 925 square feet of space per occupant, according to recently released data compiled in 2019 as part of the Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey. That compares to a national average of 883 square feet per occupant.
To no one’s surprise, the figures show that the larger the home, the more space typically available to any single occupant. In the smallest residential units in the Washington area, occupants get an average 253 square feet apiece; in the largest homes, that balloons to 2,166 square feet.
(Nationally, the range is 467 square feet to 2,836 square feet per person, depending on size of dwelling.)
How does the D.C. region shape up compared to some other metropolitan areas? A sampling from the 2019 survey:
• In San Francisco, the average square footage per occupant was 723 and ranged from 262 to 2,421, depending on home size.
• In Seattle, the average was 809 and the range was from 296 to 1,808.
• In Dallas, the average was 850 and the range was from 223 to 1,961.
• In New York City, the average was 813 and the range was from 206 to 1,403.
• In Boston, the average was 877 and the range was from 271 to 2,509.
Want to compare median square footage instead? (Median being the point at which half of properties have more space per occupant, half less.) The national median is 700, while the Washington median is 725. Among other metro areas, the medians were 580 in San Francisco, 690 in Seattle, 850 in Dallas, 812 in New York City and 877 in Boston.
