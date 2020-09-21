A new Zillow analysis shows mid-sized cities are now leading the country as the top markets poised for growth, replacing expensive coastal metros such as San Francisco and Seattle that had led the way in the past.
Many of these markets also happen to offer home shoppers more space for their money, as the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped where and how people want to live.
The analysis weighs a variety of factors to show demand in the market and continued opportunity for growth. Those include recent and forecast home-value growth, the share of homes sold above list price and how quickly homes sell.
Here are the top 5 on the list:
1. Boise (Idaho): Population: 620,000; typical home value: $334,965.
Boise is an up-and-coming city drawing young professionals, families and retirees alike, the analysis found. Home values are strong, increasing 11.8 percent from last year, and are expected to grow 5.6 percent into next year. Buyers are snatching up houses in record time, with the typical home going under contract in as little as five days.
“Boise offers that small-town feel people crave from the movies, and has something for everyone,” said Michael Edgar, owner of Michael Ryan Real Estate, who relocated to Boise in 2003 from California. “There’s an abundance of outdoor activities right outside your doorstep, plenty of restaurants to choose from, and not a lack of career opportunities. Its affordability makes it a great place to raise kids, retire or work remotely.”
2. Huntsville (Alabama): Population: 420,000; typical home value: $203,242.
Huntsville, known as Rocket City, is home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Home values have also skyrocketed, increasing 11.5 percent compared to last year, and home values are forecast to increase 5 percent over the next year.
3. Ogden (Utah): Population: 600,000; typical home value: $344,816.
Ogden offers the benefits of urban life with easy access to the outdoors. The demand in this market is strong, with 41.5 percent of homes selling above list price. Zillow is forecasting home values in Ogden will increase 4.6 percent in the next year, showing the demand for this market is here to stay.
4. Spokane (Washington): Population: 530,000; typical home value: $293,655.
Spokane has seen accelerating home-value growth, increasing 9.5 percent from a year prior. The Spokane market is hot for sellers, with 45.1 percent of homes selling above list price. Competition for homes here may be attributed, in part, to the metro’s vibrant downtown, trail system and growing microbrewery and winery scene.
5. York (Pennsylvania): Population 435,000; typical home value: $195,837.
York is the oldest city on this list, dating back to 1777 as the first U.S. capital. Today, York has a suburban feel mixed with its history, and sales of these architecturally unique homes do not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Home sales increased a whopping 75.7 percent from the previous month, and are 17.7 percent above last year’s levels.
Rounding out the top 10: Colorado Springs (Colo.): Population: 645,000; typical home value: $336,927; Lancaster (Pa.): Population 520,000; typical home value $242,009; Modesto (Calif.): Population 515,000; typical home value $340,762; Syracuse (N.Y.): Population 665,000; typical home value $154,596; and Visala (Calif.): Population 445,000; typical home value $232,800.
