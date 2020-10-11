Looking for a suburban community with an urban feel? Here are some top contenders (and one is in Virginia).
A new survey – dubbed the “Cityness Index” – by Zillow and Yelp worked to pinpoint suburban communities that offer urban amenities (restaurants, nightlife, sports venues, museums) without urban issues (riots, excessive taxation, lockdowns, crime).
“For city dwellers who don’t want to sacrifice great amenities . . . but are dreaming of a little more space and a more affordable lifestyle, these suburbs offer a similar variety of great local businesses,” said Tara Lewis of Yelp, who monitors trends.
Data suggest that shifts are occurring – Yelp and Zillow dub it a “Great Reshuffling” – as Americans start looking harder at options in a work-from-home era.
Some demographic groups are leading the charge.
“Young people looking to buy and find space for their expanding families can bid farewell to big-city premiums without giving up the feel of a city in amenity-rich suburbs,” said Zillow senior economist Cheryl Young.
Which communities were at the top of the list? Here you go:
#1: Waterbury, Conn. (Cityness Index Score 67.6, typical home value $139,304): Nestled between New Haven and Hartford, Waterbury offers a quintessential New England feel with some international flair, particularly on the dining front. There also is an historic theater, the Mattatuck Museum for art lovers and a campus of the University of Connecticut.
#2: Lowell, Mass. (Cityness Index Score 64.7, typical home value $323,576): About 25 miles northwest of Boston and close to the New Hampshire border, the community offers an ideal blend of urban amenities and suburban convenience. There are historic sites, the Merrimack River and highly-rated restaurants and coffee shops to enjoy. And home prices, while high by comparison to some other communities on the list, are only about half what they would be in Boston itself.
#3: Joliet, Ill. (Cityness Index Score 63.8, typical home value $155,018): Joliet is perhaps best known for being home to the Chicagoland Speedway, but there’s plenty more to this Chicago suburb. Nearby Aurora, Ill., nearly made the list, but Joliet’s housing affordability advantage gave it the edge. The typical home in Joliet is about 40 percent less expensive than the typical Chicago home.
#4: Sunrise, Fla. (Cityness Index Score 60.7, typical home value $243,078): Minutes away from the beach and the Everglades, Sunrise is home to the NHL’s Florida Panthers and several golf courses. It is proving a go-to community for those wishing to get out of Miami, where housing prices are nearly 40 percent higher. Other Florida cities scoring well included Boca Raton and Delray Beach, bus Sunrise topped them all.
#5: Pasadena, Texas (Cityness Index Score 60.5, typical home value $168,080): About 15 miles southeast of downtown Houston, Pasadena is home to one of the nation’s largest urban-wildlife preserves. There also are good restaurants, and affordability – the typical home value is about 14 percent lower than in Houston proper.
Also on the list were Lancaster, Calif. (typical home value $320,494); Hampton, Va. ($188,373); Marietta, Ga. ($318,069); Norman, Okla. ($180,833); and Tempe, Ariz. ($338,052).
Hampton, whose Cityness Index Score was 58.6, was lauded for its water and beach activities, plethora of good eats, great music venues (including at the Hampton Coliseum) and housing prices that are not just 36 percent less expensive than a typical U.S. home, but nearly 60 percent less than those in nearby Virginia Beach.
To be considered for the list, a community had to not be included in the official name of a metropolitan area (which would leave out Arlington, as it is part of the name of the Washington metro region). The highest-scoring suburb in each of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas were considered, with the highest scores among those making it into the final top 10 list of the most city-like suburbs.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.