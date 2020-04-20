Despite issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington property owners should receive their 2020 real-estate tax bills (almost) on schedule.
But when, exactly, those bills will be due – and how many property owners will have challenges paying them – remains somewhat up in the air.
County Board members, who saw the government budget process derailed by the health and economic impacts of the virus, plan to adopt the fiscal 2021 budget and set tax rates on April 30, slightly behind schedule. But Treasurer Carla de la Pava, whose office will be responsible for billing and collecting $434 million in first-half real-estate taxes, says her office is ready.
“Even though the county delayed its budget adoption for nine days, bills will only be delayed one or two business days,” de la Pava told the Sun Gazette.
In dollar terms, more than half the real-estate taxes due June 15 are on properties owned outright by individuals and businesses, most of whom write two checks per year to the treasurer to cover their annual tax bills. The remainder – about $170 million – are paid by mortgage-service companies, which are obligated under federal law and requirements of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to pay the bills on time.
De la Pava, who in recent years has seen tax-delinquency rates fall to record lows, said she can’t be sure how much of the money that is owed will be in the hands of the county government on time.
“These are unprecedented times, and we are at the worst possible moment of this crisis,” she told the Sun Gazette.
The treasurer’s office benefits from the fact that it can be reasonably sure that, when it formally acts on April 30, the County Board will leave last year’s tax rate of $1.023 per $100 assessed valuation unchanged. That may make it possible to get a head-start on getting the bills printed and disseminated.
(The tax rate may stay the same, but due to increasing assessments as mailed out in January, the owner of a typical single-family property assessed at $900,000 last year would see a 2020 tax bill of $9,631, up from $9,234 last year.)
Under the original budget timeline, the County Board had expected to hold public hearings on the spending package and tax rates on March 31 and April 2. Now, county officials will hold those hearings on the evening of April 23, and are asking the public to submit comments rather than attend the meetings in person.
What about those who receive their tax bills but, because of the economic downturn or other factors, are unable to pay them? The county code imposes a 5-percent surcharge on tax bills that are delinquent up to 30 days, rising to 10 percent after that.
De la Pava pointed to the Taxpayer Assistance Program, or TAP, which in some cases allows owners of residential and business properties to spread out their payments over 10 months while avoiding penalties, through a loan with John Marshall Bank.
The bank has agreed to reduce its fee for servicing the loans from 10 percent of the taxes due to 5 percent for the June installment; the fee is in lieu of any interest charged.
County Board members have the power to push back the June 15 tax deadline, if they choose. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors already has approved pushing back its first-half tax deadline from July to August.
There is a precedent for pushing back a tax deadline in Arlington.
About 20 years ago, a contractor hired by the treasurer’s office couldn’t get personal-property-tax bills out to taxpayers in a timely manner. The then-treasurer, Frank O’Leary, asked the County Board to push the deadline for personal-property-tax payments from October to November.
“The lemons became lemonade – tax bills finally went out in September, and taxpayers had plenty of time to pay,” recalled O’Leary, who refused to pay the contractor’s roughly $25,000 printing bill, citing a clause in the contract.
The treasurer’s office, located on the second floor of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center in Courthouse, remains closed to public transactions, but staff are working there as well as remotely. Phone calls (703-228-4000) and e-mails (treasureroperations@arlingtonva.us) are responded to as expeditiously as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.