[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Washington region sits in the upper part of the middle of the pack when it comes to the household income needed to purchase a single-family home.
Washingtonians would need income ranging from $77,058 per year to $91,507 per year, depending on how much they put down, in order to afford a single-family home valued at the median $483,800 in the region, according to new fourth-quarter-of-2020 data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Those figures assume down payments of between 5 percent and 20 percent; the higher the down payment, the lower the income level needed in order to spend a manageable portion of household income on housing.
That compares to a national rate of $49,908 for a family to cover athe median $315,900 price via a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with a 20-year down payment. That figure was up slightly from $48,960 in the fourth quarter of 2019, as rising home-sales prices offset a decline in mortgage-interest rates.
Nationally, those putting down 10 percent would require an annual income of $56,147 to afford a typical home, while those plunking down just 5 percent would require $59,266 to meet the payments.
In a healthy majority of metro corridors - 130 of the 183 areas NAR tracked, or 71 percent - a family required less than $50,000 to pay their mortgage during the fourth quarter of 2020.
However, in seven metro areas, NAR found that a family needed more than $100,000 in income to buy a house. They were San Jose ($222,989); San Francisco ($181,576); Anaheim ($148,925); Honolulu, Hawaii ($143,748); San Diego ($117,865); Los Angeles ($109,694); and Boulder ($105,330).
On the other side of the coin were places like Decatur, Ill., where an income of $16,071 would be enough, under current conditions, to afford a home at the median price of $100,900, given a 20-percent down payment. Even with just a 5-percent down payment, the income needed was just $19,048.
In Cumberland, Md., an income of $19,798 was enough to afford the median single-family home, given a down payment of 20 percent. (With a down-payment of 5 percent, that figure rose, but only to $23,510).Youngstown, Ohio, was another locality where an income of not much more than $20,000 would provide what was needed to afford a median-priced single-family home in the community.
Areas where $30,000 was enough to cover the median-priced home included Bowling Green, Ky.; Beaumont, Texas; Akron, Ohio, Charleston, W.Va.; Datyon, Ohio; Elmira, N.Y.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Jackson, Miss.; Little Rock, Ark.; Montgomery, Ala.; Peoria, Ill.; Ocala, Fla.; Shreveport, La.; Springfield, Ill.; York, Pa.; and Oshkosh, Wisc.
On average, families typically spent 14.8 percent of income on mortgage payments based on a median family income of $84,313 in the fourth quarter, NAR officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.