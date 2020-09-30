Nestled between Maple Avenue commercial properties and residences along Church Street, N.E., is a 1.76-acre transitional parcel at 127-133 Park St., N.E., that soon will be transformed.
The question is, should it be kept as a transitional commercial property, or rezoned to accommodate up to 36 townhouse-style condominiums?
John Sekas of Sekas Homes Ltd., who has been building houses in the local area for decades, floated the latter option during an exploratory discussion at the Sept. 28 Vienna Town Council work session.
The 72,173-square-foot (about 1.73 -acre) property now is occupied by the Vienna Courts commercial condominiums, which consists of four three-story brick buildings. The structures, built in 1973, have a total of about 24,000 square feet of office space and are served by 80 parking spaces.
The site currently is zoned T-Transitional, which allows for professional uses. Twelve tenants now occupy the site, but the majority owner has eight of them and is moving elsewhere, Sekas said.
A developer by-right could build a 72,000-square-foot, three-story condominium on the property, Sekas said.
But Council member Charles Anderson, citing the Vienna Market mixed-use development being built across the street from his house, said builders had said similar things about sizeable commercial buildings that otherwise could have been constructed there. Market forces dictated otherwise, Anderson said.
Anderson called the property a “secret gem” and said town officials needed to make sure it is used for its best purpose, including possibly for a parking garage.
Anderson questioned whether a new office building at the site would prove marketable, given fears prompted by the pandemic. Sekas countered that office condominiums like the one he uses likely will be more popular in the future, as they have separate entrances and no common areas.
“They’re safe, small, convenient and manageable,” he said.
Sekas may ask the town to rezone the site to RM-2, which would permit multi-family residential buildings up to three stories tall. RM-2 lots have to be at least 2,000 square feet, so up to 36 units could be built.
Sekas is pondering a development with a 36,000-square-foot footprint and parking underneath, which would leave about 49 percent of the site as open space.
The developer said such a project possibly could result in residential units priced at between $700,000 and $900,000.
“There is a need for mid-priced housing,” said Sekas, who acknowledged that term is relative in Vienna’s always-hot real-estate market.
The town often is ranked as one of the country’s based places to live and, as result, homebuyers are willing to pay a premium and sellers aren’t willing to lower their prices, Sekas said. Low interest rates also buyers to go deeper into debt for a larger home, he said.
Developers often pay $700,000 for a 10,000-square-foot parcel in the town, and hence need to construct buildings that recoup that cost, Sekas said.
“We look to make, believe it or now, a very marginal gross profit,” he said.
Given the Town Council’s decision earlier this year to scrap the Maple Avenue Commercial zoning ordinance, which drew plenty of interest from developers and heated opposition from some residents, there is little room left in town for this kind of multi-family housing, Sekas said.
The property now does not have a storm-water-management system, but if it were redeveloped with such a system – at a cost of about $400,000 – “we’d be responsible for capturing every drop of rain,” he said.
Any rezoning proposal first would have to be reviewed by the Vienna Planning Commission and then sent to the Town Council for final approval.
The Council tentatively agreed to take up Sekas’ proposal at a Dec. 14 work session. In the meantime, the developer will produce sample layouts for different scenarios and solicit input from Council members, one or two at a time, at Town Hall.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa.]
