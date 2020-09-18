A property just north of Tysons that has been owned by a local family for several generations now will be turned into a three-home subdivision.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 15 unanimously approved plans by the applicant, Margaret F. Ahbe Trustee, to create the new subdivision on 1.71 acres at 8801 Jarrett Valley Drive.
The site now is occupied by a home built in 1940. The developer will subdivide the property into lots for three single-family detached homes, plus a 35,520-square-foot outlot that will have open space, two bioretention stormwater facilities, passive recreation facilities, a walking trail, tree-save areas and a noise wall.
The site, 47 percent of which will remain open space, will have one access point from Jarrett Valley Drive and the home will be arrayed along a “pipestem” driveway configuration.
Each home would have a maximum footprint of 3,500 square feet and a three-car garage, plus parking courts.
Part of the site is located within 200 feet of the Dulles Airport Access Road. The developer will build a sound wall between 4 and 10 feet tall along the property’s eastern and southern boundaries to block noise from that highway and Leesburg Pike.
The walls will be made of masonry, brick or another non-wood material and designed to reduce noise levels inside the property to no more than 65 decibels. The applicant later will have an acoustical analysis done to find ways to knock down the interior noise to 45 decibels, officials said.
To meet the county’s 10-year tree-canopy target, the developer will preserve some of the existing vegetation and plant 58 canopy trees, 21 understory trees and 38 evergreens.
While the existing home is oriented toward Leesburg Pike, the three future ones at the site will be arrayed toward Jarrett Valley Drive, said Aaron Frank, a land planner representing the applicant.
The proposal had backing from the county’s Planning Commission, McLean Citizens Association and adjacent Carrington Homeowners Association, Frank said.
Unless the county school system adjusts boundaries, children living within the subdivision will attend Colvin Run Elementary, Longfellow Middle and McLean High schools. The developer has proffered $12,262 to the county to finance capacity expansion at public schools serving the subdivision.
