Arlington property owners will be paying more and probably receiving fewer services in the $1.4 billion fiscal 2021 budget adopted by County Board members this afternoon.
The proposal leaves the real-estate tax rate unchanged at $1.026 per $100 assessed value, which for the owner of a typical $900,000 single-family property would result in an increase in the tax bill from $9,234 in 2019 to $9,631 in 2020 due to rising assessments.
For most homeowners, “your tax will increase some,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey acknowledged as board members voted to set the tax rate. (Unlike the county budget, which runs on a July-to-June basis, real-estate tax rates run on a calendar-year, January-to-December basis, and is collected in equal installments in June and October.)
While tax bills will be higher, services are being trimmed to accommodate the expected impact of the economic cliff-dive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. County Manager Mark Schwartz cut back a number of pieces of his original budget proposal, largely to account for expected drops in taxes related to tourism, retail activity and restaurants.
As usually happens, board members pronounced themselves satisfied with the end result, crazy as the process had been.
“We got the budget correct,” board member Matt de Ferranti said. “A solid, strong budget under very difficult circumstances.”
“This budget preserves the investments that are going to be the most important for coming out of this crisis,” board member Katie Cristol said. She said the local government needed to push back against an overreaction that would result in major cuts to needed services.
“I’m grateful we have not taken a buzzsaw to priorities,” she said.
Schwartz had proposed his initial budget in late January, but that plan quickly was ripped up as the COVID-19 impact intensified. The county government moved largely to online meetings and hearings in an effort to keep the process on track.
“There’s been a lot of hard work to get us to today,” Garvey said. “We’ve tried, as much as possible, to keep our processes to the way they have been in the past. It hasn’t been simple or easy.”
County Board members considered, but rejected, cutting the real-estate tax rate to ease the burden on homeowners. A tax-rate cut would be “a blunt instrument” that “would deliver relief to those who don’t need it along with those who do,” Cristol said.
Even with the downturn, the county government is not in any danger of running out of cash. In addition to extra funds that always accumulate through the year, the budget includes a contingency fund of $10 million, although “none of us really knows for sure if it will be sufficient,” board member Christian Dorsey said.
Garvey said that despite the many unknowns, she hoped that the community was “sort of at the end of the beginning” of the crisis.
With the tax rate now set, Treasurer Carla de la Pava will begin to send out first-half tax bills for owners of residential and commercial property, with payments due by June 15. While several Northern Virginia localities opted to push back their tax deadlines to give more time to residents and businesses that are struggling financially, Arlington officials opted not to adjust the calendar.
About $450 million in real-estate taxes are collected every six months by the county government. Commercial properties are taxed at the residential rate plus a surcharge of 12.5 cents per $100 to pay for transportation projects.
The revenue decline will trickle down to the school system, which relies on county-government funding for about 80 percent of its cash and has had to trim its planned record-busting budget as a result. School Board members are slated to adopt their budget in early May.
The fiscal 2021 budget for both the county government and school system begins July 1.
(1) comment
So, why do Inside Nova / Sun Gazette keep endorsing same-old same-old Arlington County Government?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.