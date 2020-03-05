Despite a sales drop in the Northern tier of the commonwealth, year-over-year home sales across Virginia were in positive territory to start off the year.
A total of 6,718 properties went to closing in January, an increase of 2 percent from the 6,589 sales to start 2019, according to new figures from the from the Virginia Realtors’ trade group.
The year-over-year sales bump likely would have been higher, but reflects “a lack of supply which continues to frustrate potential buyers,” said Virginia Realtors’ chief economist, Lisa Sturtevant, who also pointed to the possibility of affordability issues beginning to creep back into some parts of the state.
The supply shortfall was most evident in Northern Virginia, where year-over-year sales declined 5.7 percent to 2,253.
Other major corridors of the commonwealth saw increases, with sales up 4.3 percent to 1,645 in the Hampton Roads area and up 7.8 percent to 1,533 in central Virginia, which includes the Richmond area.
Among less populated portions of the Old Dominion, sales were up 19.7 percent in west-central Virginia and 20.3 percent in the Shenandoah Valley, but were down 6.9 percent in Southside Virginia, 17.6 percent in eastern Virginia and a whopping 50 percent in southwest Virginia.
The median sales price for all homes that sold during the month stood at $280,000, an increase from $275,000 a year before. The increase likely would have been larger but for the sales decline in pricier Northern Virginia.
Median prices were up in five corridors – including Northern Virginia, the Richmond area and Hampton Roads – and down in three of the smaller reporting areas.
Total sales volume for the month totaled $2.57 billion, an increase from $2.23 billion a year before.
Total homes on the market at the end of the month stood at 28,539, down more than 10,000 from the 38,792 of a year before. That tighter inventory helped push the average number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract from 64 in January 2019 down to 56 this January.
Million-dollar-or-more transactions represented 2.4 percent of the overall Virginia market in January, up from 2.2 percent a year before.
(Figures from January 2020 are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For full data, see the Website at www.virginiarealtors.org.)
The decent start to the new year comes after a relatively strong 2019 for the Virginia market. A total of 126,305 properties went to closing across the Old Dominion last year, according to figures reported by Virginia Realtors. That was up from 3.4 percent from the 122,184 transactions reported in 2018.
The median sales price also showed an increase statewide, rising 3.5 percent to $295,000 – its highest percentage gain over the last five years and representing increases in each of the geographic corridors of the commonwealth.
