The Vienna town government is encouraging local residents to participate in “Solarize Vienna,” which offers free assessments for homeowners to see if they would benefit from installing solar-energy systems.
As part of the initiative, local residents can take part in workshops and be connected with vetted contractors.
For information on the effort, see the Website at www.solarizenova.org.
