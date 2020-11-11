Vienna planners OK proposal for 6-house subdivision

A proposed six-house subdivision in southwest Vienna received a unanimous recommendation to the Vienna Town Council Nov. 4 from the town’s Planning Commission.
The applicant, Connor Sekas of Apex Developers LLC, wishes to subdivide lots at 601 Marshall Road, S.W., and 1011 Ware St., S.W., into lots for six single-family houses. Each lot would meet the 16,000-square-foot minimum for that zoning district.
The proposal also calls for an outlot that in the future might be sold to Vienna Aquatic Club, which eventually hopes to build an indoor pool.
Two existing single-family homes on the 2.93-acre site, plus another at 1009 Ware St., S.W., have been used by a preschool, Parkwood School, since the 1950s. The subdivision would be called Parkwood Oaks.
The developer would remove most of the existing trees on the heavily wooded site, but still would meet the town’s requirement for a 20-percent tree canopy. The builder also would preserve trees on two of the lots, plus the outlot.
Because of sightline problems along Marshall Road, S.W., the developer would allow access to that street only from two of the new residences. The rest would be accessible via Ware Street, S.W.
In addition to the existing addresses, the new lots would be numbered 1013, 1015 and 1017 Ware St., S.W., and 603 Marshall Road, S.W.
The matter next will head to the Vienna Town Council, which must render a decision by Dec. 27. That date marks 60 days after the developer’s official submission of the proposal to the Planning Commission.
Planning Commission member Julie Hays asked whether the developer had considered building housing for people who wished to age in place.
“It feels like this property would be perfect for ‘village housing,’” she said.
John Sekas, who represented the applicant at the meeting, said no such option had been considered. The company tends to do by-right projects, but Hays’ suggestion would require a rezoning with public hearings, he said.
Hays asked whether town officials had alerted their Fairfax County counterparts about possible increases in the local school population.
Deputy Planning and Zoning Director Michael D’Orazio said the town had reached out to the county regarding rezonings under the now-rescinded Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) ordinance, but did not usually do so with by-right subdivisions.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.