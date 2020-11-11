Vienna planning body backs townhouse-style condos for medical-building site

Five attached townhouse-style condominiums soon may take the place of a medical office building at 201 Park St., S.E., in Vienna.
The Vienna Planning Commission on Nov. 4 voted 9-0 to recommend the Vienna Town Council approve the proposal submitted by John Sekas of Sekas Homes Ltd.
The two-story, brick medical facility has operated at the 0.41-acre, residentially zoned site since 1984, by way of a conditional-use permit.
The developer would raze that structure and build the condominiums, each of which would have two-car garages in the rear that would be accessed via a private road. There also would be four parking spaces for visitors.
The application would require three site-plan modifications from the town. The proposed development’s lot coverage of 60 percent would far exceed the town’s usual 25-percent maximum, but be only slightly higher than the medical facility’s 55-percent lot coverage, said Kelly O’Brien, the town’s principal planner.
The development also would need a 20-foot front-yard setback, instead of the required 35 feet, but this would conform with surrounding uses and not be detrimental because the residents’ parking would be in the rear, O’Brien said.
A proposed side-yard setback of 10 feet on the property’s west side would be one-third lower than the 15 feet required by code, but again would conform to those of surrounding properties, she said.
Sekas told the Planning Commission his company would remove three trees at the site, but plant 18 more. The site’s sidewalk would remain open throughout construction except for about one week when the new driveway apron was being installed, he said.
The Town Council will have the final say on the applicant’s requests.
