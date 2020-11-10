Vienna Planning Commission gives nod to small new subdivision

Vienna Planning Commission members voted 9-0 Nov. 4 to recommend that the Vienna Town Council approve plans for a three-lot subdivision on consolidated properties at 117-121 Courthouse Road, S.W.
The Town Council on Aug. 31 rezoned the small strip of land at 117 Courthouse Road, S.W., from commercial to residential in anticipation of the subdivision proposal.
The applicant, Dennis Rice of JDA Custom Homes, will demolish two circa-1925 single-family homes on the 1.4-acre site and build three single-family, detached homes. The lots will be fairly large, ranging from about 18,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet, and all will be accessed from Courthouse Road, S.W.
The proposal would require a waivers from the Town Council because two of the projects’ three lots do not meet lot-shape-factor rules, which aim to prevent irregularly shaped parcels. Rice said all three lots were similarly shaped, but Lots 2 and 3 did not qualify under the town’s formula because they were longer.
Planning Commissioners agreed on that point and said it would serve no purpose to create an outlot at the rear of the parcels just to meet the town’s rules.
The subdivision would require the removal of two large white oaks, one of which is located on the town’s right of way. Both trees are in poor condition and should be taken out, especially given the need to construct a 5-foot-wide sidewalk, said Rice, who will foot the tree-removal costs.
“The tree at 121 Courthouse is visibly decayed to the point where it’s become dangerous” and needs to be remove within the next six months, said Gary Lawrence, the town’s landscape and arborist supervisor. “To my estimation, 75 percent of the structural wood at the base of the trunk is missing. This is in an obvious hollow. You can see it with your bare eyes.”
The tree at 117 Courthouse Road, S.W., also is dying and would not survive construction planned at the site, Lawrence said.
The Town Council will have until Dec. 27 to act upon Rice’s proposal.
