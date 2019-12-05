Driven by year-over-year growth in urban and suburban eastern corridors, October home sales across the commonwealth were up a healthy 7 percent while median sales prices also rose.
A total of 10,460 properties went to closing for the month, an increase from the 9,733 transactions in October 2018, according to new data from the Virginia Realtors’ trade group.
And at $290,000, the median sales price rose $15,000 (5 percent) from a year before, sending total sale volume up $382 million to $3.68 billion statewide.
“Solid job growth and very low unemployment reflect strong economic conditions in Virginia, which provides fuel for many regional housing markets across the state,” said Virginia Realtors’ chief economist, Lisa Sturtevant, in an analysis accompanying the data.
Sales activity posted increases many areas of the commonwealth, although it was down in Southside and southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
In the more urban cores, sales showed strength:
• Home sales in Northern Virginia advanced 6 percent to 3,590.
• Sales in central Virginia, including the Richmond area, were up 6 percent to 2,285.
• Sales in the Hampton Roads area showed greater strength, with transactions increasing 18 percent to 2,503.
Median sales prices were up everywhere except Southside (where they were flat), with Northern Virginia showing a 5-percent increase to $444,950.
Part of the boost in sales price is due to a relatively tight inventory, which dipped by 8,200 to 34,023.
“There were 20 percent fewer active listings on the market at the end of October throughout the state compared to last year,” Sturtevant said. “As demand is growing in the market and inventories are shrinking, homes are on the market for less time.”
Statewide, the average number of days between listing and ratified sales price in October was 50, down from 55 a year before and well below the 79 days required for homes to sell in October 2014. Southside was the only region of the commonwealth to see an increase in year-over-year days on the market.
Figures from October 2019 are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For full data, see the Website at www.virginiarealtors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.