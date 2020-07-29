The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government-mandated economic shutdowns had a modest negative impact on the Virginia real-estate market, based on new figures from the first six months of the year.
Total sales statewide from January to June stood at 59,421, down 3.5% from the 61,488 transactions recorded during the same period in 2019, according to new data from the Virginia Association of Realtors.
But when factoring in higher average sales prices, the total sales volume for the six-month period ($22 billion) was off only slightly from the $22.1 billion recorded in the same period in 2019.
The median sales price of all homes that sold during the period was $305,000, up 3% from $296,000, as tight inventory prevented the market from entering a panic-fueled freefall.
Homes that sold during the first six months of the year also took slightly less time to find a buyer, with the average number of days on the market standing at 46, down from 50 year before.
