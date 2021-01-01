Beth Dalton, a real-estate professional for nearly two decades and currently managing broker of Long & Foster’s Tuckahoe and Centerpointe offices in the Richmond area, recently was installed as 2020 president of the Virginia Realtors trade organization.
Having earned her real-estate license in 2003 and an associate broker’s license in 2010, Dalton has been deeply involved in local and state governance bodies both in the Blacksburg area and, since last year, Richmond.
Dalton served the New River Valley Association of Realtors in a variety of capacities and was named its “Realtor of the Year” in 2008. She currently serves on the legislative committee of the Richmond Association of Realtors.
Dalton has been a member of the board of directors of Virginia Realtors since 2016 and has led its political-action committee, Leadership Academy and public-policy committee.
She is a 2016 graduate of the Leadership Academy of the National Association of Realtors.
Also part of the 2021 Virginia Realtors leadership team are Denise Ramey of Charlottesville, president-elect; Katrina Smith of Winchester, vice president; and Tom Campbell of Warrenton, treasurer. Kemper Funkhouser of Harrisonburg will serve on the board as immediate past president, and Terrie Suit is the organization’s chief executive officer.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
