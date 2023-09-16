Virginia Housing’s Board of Commissioners elected officers and welcomed new Board members at its August meeting.
Thomas A. Gibson of Alexandria has been named Chair and Nathalia Daguano Artus of Richmond has been named Vice Chair. New Board members include Davon Gray from Manassas and Sarah Barrie Stedfast of Virginia Beach.
Thomas A. Gibson currently serves as the Director of Special Projects at Community Preservation Partners, a WNC Company, where he structures and manages affordable multifamily developments across the country. He has been recognized as a "40 Under 40" Honoree by both the Alexandria and Arlington Chambers of Commerce.
He is also the founder of Gibson Spyre, a multifamily development consulting firm. Gibson also serves on the Advisory Board of Empower Equity, a financial technology startup in energy efficiency.
As an artillery officer in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Gibson has served in various leadership positions in the U.S., Morocco and Japan. Gibson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and holds master’s degrees from Georgetown, Cornell and Harvard Universities. He holds professional certifications from both the U.S. Green Building Council and the Project Management Institute.
Nathalia Daguano Artus currently serves as a Senior Vice President at Atlantic Union Bank with over 18 years in the banking and finance industries. In addition to Virginia Housing’s Board, she has serves as a board member for ChamberRVA, HousingForward Virginia, Virginia Banker Association Education Foundation, YWCA Richmond and Partnership For Housing Affordability.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and an executive MBA from Instituto BBS, both located in Brazil. Davon Gray currently serves as the Managing Director of Advocacy and Engagement Programs at the American Institute of Architects, at which he has held numerous roles since 2018. Prior, his background includes experience with the American Hospital Association, College of American Pathologists and the U.S. Army Reserve.
Gray is also an Advisory Committee Member for the ASAE: Center for Association Leadership, and a board member at the national Association of Business Political Action Committees. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree from the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University. Sarah Barrie Stedfast is currently the Venture President at RW Towne Mortgage (a joint venture between Towne Bank Mortgage and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services RW Towne Realty) in Norfolk, Virginia.
She has over 30 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, including tenures at NewTowne Mortgage, Towne Bank Mortgage, Bank of America, Truist, and Wells Fargo.
Stedfast served previously on the Virginia Housing Board in several roles, including Chair and Vice Chair. She maintains active roles in the Virginia and Tidewater Mortgage Bankers Associations and currently serves as a lay member on the Virginia State Bar Association’s District Committee.
Stedfast holds a Virginia Real Estate Salesperson’s license and a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from Virginia Tech.
“We are honored to welcome our new members and to elect two existing members to these leadership positions,” said Susan Dewey, CEO. “We are confident in the abilities of each to help further the mission of Virginia Housing during their tenure.”
For more information about Virginia Housing’s leadership team, visit https://www.virginiahousing.com/en/about/leadership.
