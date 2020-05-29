The Washington metropolitan area saw a 4.5-percent year-over-year increase in median home-sale prices during the first quarter of 2020, a healthy growth rate but lower than the national jump.
The D.C. region’s median sales price of $438,900 for the quarter was high enough to place Washington 13th highest among 181 metro areas surveyed by the National Association of Realtors, nestled between Denver and Bridgeport (Conn.).
The Washington region was among 174 of the metro areas surveyed, or 96 percent, to show increases. Nearly 50 areas, most in the West and South, posted double-digit increases.
The median national sales price of $274,600 for the first quarter was up 7.7 percent from $254,900 a year before.
“The first-quarter price jumps mostly reflect conditions prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and show the strength of the housing demand prior to the pandemic,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.
The real-estate trade group repeatedly has suggested that the pandemic is likely to have a short-term impact on the market nationally.
“Even now, due to very limited listings, home prices are showing no signs of buckling,” Yun said. “Supply is extremely limited, and there are simply not as many homes for sale to meet the demand among potential buyers.”
At the end of last quarter, 1.5 million existing homes were available for sale nationally, 10.2 percent lower than total inventory at the end of 2019’s first quarter.
Metro areas that were already deemed the most expensive also saw price jumps in the first quarter, including San Jose ($1,350,000, up 10.7 percent); San Francisco ($985,000, up 5.9 percent); Anaheim ($875,000, up 9.4 percent); San Diego ($670,000, up 8.1 percent); Boulder (622,600, up 3.1 percent); Los Angeles ($592,800, up 8.1 percent) and Seattle ($554,400, up 11.5 percent).
Such fast-rising home prices are “not healthy,” said Yun, who long has advocated for more home-building to meet demand and reduce the possibility of a housing “bubble” that cratered the real-estate boom of the 2000s.
Median single-family sales prices were higher across all regions compared to one year ago. The Northeast saw a rise of 9.7 percent, while the Midwest, the South and the West each posted increases of 7.5 percent.
Among Virginia metro areas outside the Washington area, the median sales price of $280,000 reported in Richmond was up 5 percent from a year before, while the median sales price of $235,000 in Virginia Beach was up 8.3 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.