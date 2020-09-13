With four months left to go, the Northern Virginia real-estate market has a little bit of catching up to do.
Home sales from January to August across the five major jurisdictions in the region totaled 24,027, a decline of 5 percent from the 25,294 sales during the same eight-month period in 2018, according to new data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Figures represent sales in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria.
Of the localities, only one came close to matching 2019’s sales figures during the January-to-August period – Loudoun County, where the 4,783 sales were down just 0.1 percent (or six homes) from a year before.
For the other jurisdictions, the COVID crisis and resulting government shutdowns of springtime set the market back, although it has made up some ground with a robust summer market.
Among the other jurisdictions, year-to-date sales were down 7.4 percent to 10,575 in Fairfax County; down 2.7 percent to 5,209 in Prince William County; down 11 percent to 1,738 in Arlington; and down 5.6 percent to 1,677 in Alexandria.
As the Loudoun figures suggest, however, further out from the inner D.C. core, the market did not struggle as much with the COVID shutdown. Fauquier, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Clarke counties and the cities of Winchester and Manassas Park were among those reporting more homes sold during the first eight months of 2020 than during the commensurate period in 2019.
• • •
