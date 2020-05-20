The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has updated its COVID-19 resource website to provide information on key metrics that will help determine whether the region can begin easing restrictions on May 29.
The information, now being updated daily, includes data on the number of cases, hospitalizations, fatalities and test results on a regional and county-level basis throughout Northern Virginia. Culled from information provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the website can be found at https://www.novaregiondashboard.com/cases-dashboard.
The dashboard breaks down data by health districts in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William in the reporting of daily and cumulative COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths primarily caused by the coronavirus. Information is depicted from research generated from late March to the present-day, including seven-day moving averages. A separate navigation feature provides current information on the total number of tests administered to local residents and the percent that were positive.
“As Northern Virginia businesses and residents continue to navigate this health crisis, it is extremely important to have timely information from a reliable source,” said P. David Tarter, chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and mayor of the city of Falls Church, in a news release. "The NOVA Regional Dashboard provides critical real time data and is yet another example of the region working closely together to combat this pandemic."
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission is a council of 13-member local governments in the Northern Virginia suburbs. The commission coordinated the region's request to Gov. Ralph Northam to allow it to delay entering Phase One of the state's reopening, which began in most of the rest of the state on May 15. Northam agreed to the request, delaying Phase One in the region until at least May 29.
Part of the rationale behind the request was the lack of region-specific data on metrics such as testing and hospitalizations. The regional data now show a consistent increase in testing levels and a decline in the positivity rate, although the region's current seven-day average of about 25% is still higher than the state's average of 14.5%.
The average number of reported hospitalizations per day in the region also appears to be declining since peaking in early May.
For additional information about the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, visit www.novaregion.org
