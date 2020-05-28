The Northern Virginia Regional Commission has produced a public service announcement emphasizing the importance of wearing a face mask in public indoor spaces locally.
This week, during his announcement that Northern Virginia will enter Phase One of business reopenings starting Friday, May 29, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state is mandating the use of face coverings when people enter restaurants or government buildings, use public transportation or gather in groups larger than 10.
The video, “Why you should #MASKUP” can be viewed at https://youtu.be/BsxyS1L_tXo and is highlighted by appearances by Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeff McKay, Herndon Mayor Lisa Merkel, Vienna Mayor Laurie Dirocco, Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall and Arlington County Chair Libby Garvey.
Each local elected official explains “they wear a mask because …” McKay says, “I wear a mask to protect our most vulnerable community members,” and Randall explains, “I wear a mask because this is not about me, it’s about the community.”
According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), numerous studies demonstrate the importance of face coverings to help the transmission of the coronavirus between individuals. Johns Hopkins Medicine further stresses the importance of this practice, especially among people in close proximity, to retain droplets released when speaking, coughing or sneezing.
“Leadership starts with the leaders,” said Tarter, who also is chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission. “If we want to keep our citizens safe then it’s incumbent upon us to model the right behavior.”
NVRC is a regional council of 13 local governments in the Northern Virginia suburbs.
