Here are drugs that, in different ways, are part of the opioid crisis. Some cause addictions while others help relieve the cravings and withdrawal symptoms that make people relapse. The goal is to gradually wean addicts of those “replacement medications,” a process that can take many months and often years.
Buprenorphine: An opioid that treats chronic pain, but also is used to help people reduce or quit their use of heroin or painkillers. Known as a “partial agonist,” it does produce a euphoric effect, but at a lower level than heroin and other opiates, and the risk of overdose is much lower. It also reduces cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Buprenorphine is sold under the brand name Subutex and is one of the chief ingredients of Suboxone, often used in medication-assisted treatment. Unlike methadone, which is dispensed daily through certified clinics, buprenorphine is prescribed by certified doctors and can be taken at home, generally as tablets or strips of film that dissolve in the mouth.
Fentanyl: Developed as a powerful pain control drug for cancer patients, it has become one of the most dangerous components of the opioid crisis. Increasingly mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines, it is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine and frequently results in overdoses, according to the DEA. Known on the street as Apache, China Girl and Jackpot.
Hydrocodone: A medication used to treat moderate to severe pain caused by a chronic condition, injury or surgery. It’s the opioid in Vicodin and can become habit-forming if not taken as prescribed.
Methadone: A synthetic opioid medication used to reduce withdrawal symptoms, and is often used as a mid- to long-term medication to help facilitate recovery from addiction to heroin or pain drugs. The length of treatment using methadone, which is dispensed in certified clinics, varies from person to person, but according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, it should last at least a year.
Naloxone: Better known by its brand name, Narcan, it’s a medication designed to block the effects of opioids, especially the diminished breathing that can cause an overdose. It is now regularly used by police, first responders and ER doctors to revive overdose patients, either through an injection or nasal spray. Multiple doses may be required, particularly when the patient has used a power drug like fentanyl. Naloxone is also an ingredient in Suboxone, added to discourage users from crushing tablets and injecting them. In that case, the naloxone in Suboxone will quickly cause withdrawal symptoms.
Naltrexone: A medication approved by the FDA to treat both alcohol and opioid abuse, Naltrexone interacts with opioid receptors in the brain and prevents a person from getting high if they use an opioid. In fact, it can cause a strong withdrawal reaction instead, so patients are warned to abstain from taking illegal opioids or painkillers for a minimum of seven to 10 days before starting naltrexone. It comes in a daily pill form under the brand names ReVia and Depade, and also is dispensed in a monthly injection under the brand name Vivitrol.
Oxycodone: An opioid that activates the reward centers of the brain to provide pain relief. It’s included in Percocet, and the brand name of its extended-release capsules and tablets is Oxycontin. The latter is not meant to be used for short-term pain relief, such as when recovering from surgery. Also, when oxycodone is used for a long time, it can become habit-forming.
Suboxone: It was approved as a treatment for opioid dependence in 2002. The mixture of its active ingredients, buprenorphine and naloxone, is designed to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms while discouraging misuse of the medication, such as by crushing pills and injecting them.
Vivitrol: Brand name for the extended-release version of naltrexone. One injection lasts about a month. It’s often used in jail MAT programs when inmates are being released.
ABOUT THIS SERIES: OPIOID RIPPLES
Opioid Ripples is an ongoing series produced jointly by four organizations: two independent, nonprofit civic news organizations, Piedmont Journalism Foundation and Foothills Forum; and two media companies, Piedmont Media and Rappahannock Media. The nonprofits provide the research and reporting; the media companies decide when and what to publish in their newspapers and on their websites.
Foothills Forum, founded in 2014, and Piedmont Journalism Foundation, founded in 2018, were created to increase in-depth news coverage and public discussion of issues in their communities.
Foothills Forum focuses on Rappahannock County. For more information, see www.foothills-forum.org.
Piedmont Journalism Foundation focuses on Fauquier and surrounding counties. For more information, see piedmontjournalism.org.
Community support of the nonprofits makes this and other projects possible. Funding for this series comes in part from the PATH Foundation, which provides grants to improve health and vitality in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
