Controversial effort to bring Disney park to Haymarket turns 25

What would Mickey Mouse have to say about slavery?
That’s the question historians were asking 25 years ago, when the Walt Disney Co. was touting a $650 million theme park – centered around American history – just miles from Bull Run in Manassas, where the Civil War's first major battle was fought.
But in September 1994, almost a year after announcing its plan, the company abandoned it. There would be no Disney's America, as the park was known. There would be no accompanying golf course, no 2,000-plus homes, no 2 million feet of commercial space.
In the charming time before online news and social media, Disney had quietly assembled a 3,000-acre tract around the Prince William County town of Haymarket. There, it envisioned a patriotic yet honest theme park with sections spanning Colonial settlement to 1945.
Though rooted in American pride, Disney Chairman and CEO Michael Eisner said of the park, the company’s Imagineers would not be afraid to touch upon more “painful, disturbing and agonizing” chapters of America's history.
Could it have done so?
“I think Disney just didn’t want to take the bad publicity they were getting,” George Allen said in a recent interview. “This got a lot of attention.”
Allen, Virginia’s governor at the time, debated historians on CNN and spoke before a congressional hearing to defend the project’s economic development benefits, including new jobs and tourism. About 6 million visitors were expected to visit the park each year.
The state even approved an incentive package topping $160 million, and local officials seemed poised to approve zoning changes for the project.
But Disney was facing pressure abroad and at home. Euro Disney, which had opened near Paris in 1992, was struggling. And for Disney’s America, skepticism over the park interpreting sensitive aspects of the nation's history was growing.
“What people found alarming about Disney, other than the fact that it was displacing a real historical place, was they were taking away something real and replacing it with something made up,” said Ed Ayers, a historian of the American South who, while at the University of Virginia, was among historians there who wouldn’t support the project.
Christy Coleman, CEO of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, noted that over the past 30 years – which would include the era of Disney’s America – there has been a shift toward embracing the stories of native peoples and immigrant groups who have influenced the country's social and political fabric.
The friction has created a cultural war over how we remember and interpret history, as historians have been more willing to reflect on historical injustices.
“At the heart of it, there’s a core issue among the public between wanting history to be indoctrination versus history being a process of critical thinking,” Coleman said. “When we hear these false narratives being repeated time and time again, it is a reflection of a desire to have control and to try reasserting the idea of American exceptionalism.”
