Coronavirus precautions temporarily close Virginia private school

In what is being described as a “proactive” measure, Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly is closing its doors until Monday, March 9, over coronavirus concerns.
The precautionary move by the private school of 131 students and 36 staff in Rappahannock County comes on the heels of two-dozen Wakefield students, teachers and friends traveling of late to Northern Italy, a “WCDS Worldwide” trip publicized as “following in the footsteps of Caesar.”
Northern Italy is one of the hardest hit regions of the world by the deadly coronavirus. Only today the Italian government ordered every school in the country closed until March 15, forcing some 8.4 million students to stay home.
“Nobody was sick at all the entire time” of the trip, Wakefield Head of School Jessica Andrus Lindstrom assured the Rappahannock News in a telephone interview late tonight. “There are no fevers.”
In a letter sent today to the Wakefield community, Lindstrom explained of the closure: “As of today, the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] issued an advisory recommending that recent travelers to Italy self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Thus, we have asked all participants on our recent trip to Europe which commenced in Italy February 20th and remained there until Feb 25th to not return to WCDS until March 9th. Please note that none of the trip participants were sick at any time during the trip, nor are any sick now.
“Given that the travel group included students with siblings at WCDS and WCDS teachers, for administrative ease and to provide additional comfort to the community I have decided to close school for the remainder of this week. During this time as an extra precaution we will perform another deep cleaning of the classrooms, auditorium, gym, bathrooms, and hallways to ensure that germs are kept at bay.
“I apologize for the inconvenience, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community to take these extra precautions. Thank you for understanding.”
Lindstrom told the News tonight that students and other participants of the trip flew into Milan, Italy, but upon learning almost immediately of the coronavirus threat in that particular region of the country they departed for safer locations, eventually ending up in Switzerland.
The trip’s participants returned to the United States three days ago — this past Monday, March 2.
Lindstrom said their flight home landed in Newark, N.J., where U.S. authorities allowed them to proceed through security without any health screening.
“They were not stopped or quarantined,” Lindstrom said tonight.
She added that during the entire trip she kept in touch with the CDC as well as the Virginia Department of Health so that everybody was on the same page.
Now, Lindstrom said, her primary goal is to keep everybody “healthy,” and to that end “I’m closing for deep cleaning… desks, tables, everything, light switches, a whole cleaning crew is coming in.”
It was just three days ago that WCDS forwarded to the Rappahannock News both a story and photograph surrounding the Italy trip, which will be published in tomorrow’s newspaper. The story reads in part:
“Following in the footsteps of Caesar, a 24-person WCDS Worldwide group of students, teachers, and friends, traveled through northern Italy and southern France on a 10-day trip this winter. On their way to Paris for their return flight, they also made a stop in Switzerland to visit CERN, home of the Large Haldron Collider particle accelerator.
“In a continued effort to learn history, not just teach history, the WCDS Worldwide group had Welby Griffin, Latin and British History teacher, acting as tour guide. WCDS believes having a broad awareness of how other people live and what other cultures prioritize allows one to think differently about their own lives and gain a global perspective, as well as allows great gains in academic content knowledge… .”
