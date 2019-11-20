Each year, the Virginia Tobacco Control Program hosts a summit with Northern Virginia localities (from as north as Arlington and Alexandria to as south as Prince William) to share research, and brainstorm prevention and advocacy efforts.
Coordinator Shannon Raines says last spring, vaping was just a footnote in 2018’s summit. This year, as vaping-related illness and deaths are on the rise, the topic took a front seat. The Fairfax County Public School system recently polled its 12th-grade students and found that about a quarter of them were smoking tobacco using e-cigarettes. See more at WDVM.
