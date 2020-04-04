Face-to-face with coronavirus: Doctor on COVID-19 front lines

When it comes to the war against COVID-19, emergency room doctors and nurses are on the front lines, risking their lives on a daily basis with acts of selflessness and unwavering courage.
Caring for patients at ground zero of the dreaded pandemic, just across the Hudson River from New York City, is Dr. Ryland “Ry” Pace, Rappahannock County High School Class of 2000.
“It’s rough on a lot of people,” the ER doctor reflected in a late-night telephone conversation following a grueling shift at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, NJ, a straight line west of the Lincoln and Holland tunnels that drain Manhattan continuously. A bedroom community for Wall Street. The epicenter for COVID-19.
“We’re one of the biggest caseloads in New Jersey right now. Everybody here has it,” said Dr. Pace, his voice strained. “We had a 95-year-old lady come in with diarrhea and she has it. A 40-year-old had a fever, got a chest x-ray, and he has it. A guy came in with a suspected STD, he had a fever and checked positive. It’s just everywhere.”
To the extent that New Jersey’s surging hospitalization rates per capita due to the coronavirus are on track to match New York City’s, where one count this week had people dying every six minutes.
Dr. Pace is quite familiar with the metropolis under siege. Upon graduating from RCHS and studying neuroscience and kinesiology at William & Mary, the Slate Mills area native pursued his medical degree at the New York University School of Medicine. He did his residency at Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the United States, with his wife Megan — now a college history professor who he met in Williamsburg — by his side.
Eventually the young couple took refuge in the suburbs, where they are raising their 6-year-old daughter and son who’s 4. It’s fitting, given the novel coronavirus, that the large medical complex where Dr. Pace works — one of 700-plus physicians on staff — is the first hospital in the United States named after a nurse. And not just any nurse.
Her life’s mission to help those suffering, Clara Maass, born in 1876, volunteered to participate in a bold yellow fever experiment, willingly subjecting herself to bites from infected mosquitoes. The risky research led to her death, but Maass’ brave sacrifice was instrumental in the creation of a yellow fever vaccine.
“It’s been really hard on the nursing staff and the doctors here,” said the ER doctor. “We have a nurse who is pretty sick and she took it home and her husband’s now got it. He’s even sicker, he’s been admitted to the hospital. And these are fairly healthy people.”
Unknowingly carrying COVID-19 home to his own family is of major concern to Dr. Pace.
“Social distancing isn’t about me,” he stressed. “It's about me not giving it to somebody else. It’s not worth it. Because if you give it to your neighbor . . . who then dies from it, that’s going to be a lot to live with.”
Which turns the conversation to personal protective equipment — or lack thereof. When it comes to PPE shortages, Clara Maass is no different than the hundreds of other undersupplied hospitals around the nation, they're just feeling it sooner.
“You’ve got some people who are basically coming in and they're going to die and we’re walking around in the middle of it all,” the ER doctor described. “There’s not enough supplies to go around. With the N95 mask you're supposed to discard them in between every patient, but we can’t because there’s not enough of them. So my boss went out and bought some industrial masks and put respirator filters on them . . .
“Here you’ve got people on their deathbeds and we’re walking around them wearing these [makeshift] masks. It’s very traumatic.”
Still, the doctor isn’t one to point fingers.
“We didn't even know this virus existed three and a half, four months ago. Now all of a sudden it’s destroying us. And we’re still trying to catch up,” he noted. “But when they talk about needing millions [of masks], or billions of them around the world, it doesn't make sense because they go bad. Where are you going to store them?
“You can’t all of a sudden go from making a million [masks] a month to 100 million a month, it doesn’t work like that. It’s a [expletive] situation we’re in.”
The Clara Maass Medical Center, in the meantime, is bursting at the seams with COVID-19 patients.
“The hospital is completely full. We opened two new units and they are already full. Most can't be discharged. Others wait in the ER. There’s no bed basically until someone dies,” Dr. Pace said. “Actually, it’s safer at home in some cases. One of the greatest risks is keeping somebody in the hospital, because if they don't have [the virus] they could contract it. Crazy, right? . . .
“Hospital acquired infections [nationwide] were already a very prevalent thing. Now it's just a whole other level.”
He strongly encouraged people to continue their social distancing whenever necessary to be away from their homes. And for good reason.
“It is extremely contagious and scary as hell,” Dr. Pace reiterated. “This is going to kill a lot of people.”
Still, he’s been more than impressed by what he’s witnessing, despite the misery.
“My family has been amazing. This community has been amazing,” he said. “Here [at the hospital] it’s been pretty inspirational . . . Everybody shows up and does their jobs, and with high-risk stuff. Which is pretty cool.”
Editor’s note: Dr. Pace sent a personal letter to his neighbors this week, writing in part: “While it does not feel like it on our street, our surrounding area is getting hit hard. I work at Clara Maass Medical Center and we are overwhelmed. It’s bad … I am not saying that to scare people, but I am. Stay home and maintain the distancing. If you go out, wash your hands and change clothes when you get home.
You get this virus by picking it up and putting it in your eye, nose or mouth. Gloves and a mask will not protect you … you are more likely to get it by touching something and then picking your nose, scratching your lip or adjusting your mask … The distancing is not about your safety. It’s about your loved one, your neighbor, the cashier, etc. … Take care and be safe. Ry.”
