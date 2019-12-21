Empty cars of a CSX freight train fell into the Potomac River early Saturday, according to several media reports.
The train was crossing a railroad bridge near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, around 2:30 a.m. when five cars derailed with two falling into the river, reports NBC Washington.
Two rail cars fell into the Potomac River this morning. The cause is still under investigation. https://t.co/kMG1qDhTnR— WDVM-TV (@WDVMTV) December 21, 2019
in a message to WTOP, CSX officials noted the company "will work swiftly and safely in the cleanup and to restore the area.” The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
The National Park Service reports that a footbridge across the river is closed indefinitely due to damage from the derailment. Portions of the park are also closed for clean-up and assessment.
