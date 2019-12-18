Legendary high school football coach Herman Boone, who was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84.

Former principal of Alexandria’s T.C. Williams High School, John Porter, confirmed Boone’s passing to the school Wednesday.

Boone became the coach at T.C. Williams High School in 1971, the same year that Alexandria consolidated all high schools, which had recently been integrated. That year, the T.C. Williams football team went undefeated, won a Virginia state championship and was national title runner-up.

The team’s success served as a beacon of unity, both for the school community and Alexandria.

It has been a tough year for the T.C. Williams community as they lost other members of that legendary team in 2019.

The assistant coach, Bill Yoast, died in May. He was 94-years-old and served as a coach for the Alexandria Public Schools for over 30 years.

A star of the 1971 team, later becoming a long-time member of T.C. Williams staff, Petey Jones, also died in 2019.

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019