The town of Leesburg, Virginia, is expected to honor the newly-crowned World Series champions in a very special way.

Local officials are pushing to change the town’s name to “Natsburg” for the weekend.

“The Washington Nationals baseball team has many strong and loyal Virginia fans,” reads a proclamation to be presented at a special session of the Leesburg Town Council Friday afternoon.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Vice Mayor Fernando Martinez called for the meeting Thursday afternoon, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

If approved, the town’s name will officially be “Natsburg” from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

“Baseball is more than just a game but is a presence in our community, from Tee-ball to

Little League, to Babe Ruth League and high school teams to the National League champion Washington Nationals,” the proclamation continues.

“Baseball teaches team work, dedication to the goal, discipline and the ability to get along with and help others.”

The move is similar to one made by another Loudoun County town after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018. After the historic victory, Lovettsville temporarily rebranded itself as “Capitalsville.”

A victory parade for the Washington Nationals is to be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in D.C.

