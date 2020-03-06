This article was written by InsideNoVa's news partner, WTOP, and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP's breaking news, traffic and weather alerts as well as daily emails.

A long-awaited report on Silver Line problems from Metro’s Office of Inspector General lays out a number of significant concerns with the extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, Virginia.

It leaves the ultimate decision on how to proceed to Metro leaders, doing little to clear up when the line might open.

“Additional areas of concern have risen during our review. Some of these concerns have already been the subject of intense consideration, and some less so,” the report said.

Software issues could add even more delays

Some of those issues include concerns about rail systems planning and quality control leading to a halt of tie-in work of the open Silver Line Phase 1 to the yet-to-open Phase 2.

Some of the serious signaling software concerns have been identified in a 2018 Airports Authority audit, but there were few changes made, the report found.

“The unresolved issues with ATC system acceptance requirements create the potential for even more schedule delay beyond what is already reported. Additionally, these deficiencies do not engender confidence in system safety,” the Metro inspector general’s report said.

Metro staff sent an additional letter expressing “higher levels of concern” in late January 2019, and a dispute remains between Metro and Airports Authority contractors over what Automatic Train Control documentation is needed.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority just started a new audit of the signals systems program last week.

In addition, Metro has not seen required monthly testing reports, which the report notes makes oversight more difficult.

Some disputes over testing date back to 2016. Metro asked for a broad testing plan, while the Airports Authority and contractors have instead provided specific testing plans for each subcontractor’s systems they say meet requirements.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority hired the various contractors building the Silver Line, but Metro will eventually take ownership and run the trains.

Capital Rail Constructors — the contracting group building the stations and main tracks — told WTOP it remains confident in the construction so far.

“CRC remains proud of the quality work we’ve delivered on the Silver Line project. We are reviewing the IG’s report and evaluating the analysis of the project,” Project Director Keith Couch said in a statement.

The Airports Authority and other contractors also remain confident the line is nearly ready to go and the current problems can be fixed in coming months.

The new report — released on Thursday — casts serious doubts on that.

“At this juncture, it is clear that MWAA does not have WMATA’s concurrence for acceptance of the Systems Integration Program Plan as required by the Cooperative Agreement. Without such concurrence, the requisite framework for observing and monitoring the quality and effectiveness of systems integration testing is made more difficult, if not wholly compromised,” the report said.

Metro does have its own requirements laid out for testing required before it takes over the line, but given all the problems, the report suggests Metro may want to add even more staff overseeing testing and tie-in work.

“The Airports Authority will continue to focus on safety, reliability and durability as the parties work together to complete the project in accordance with contract specifications and WMATA standards,” Airports Authority Dulles Rail Project spokeswoman Marcia McAllister said in an email.

“We are committed to delivering a quality rail line that will serve the traveling public for years to come,” McAllister wrote.

